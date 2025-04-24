Concerning Statistics Show Why Philadelphia Phillies Have Problems With Power
This is not the Philadelphia Phillies the baseball world has become accustomed to seeing.
Forget the four straight losses and 13-12 record that is barely above average.
What is alarming to so many people when they are taking a look at this version of the Phillies is their inability to hit the ball out of the park or even create extra-base hits.
Entering play on Thursday, Philadelphia is 22nd when it comes to home runs with only 21 longballs thus far. They also sit 21st in slugging percentage (.381).
That is a far cry from finishing 2024 seventh in home runs (198) and fifth in slugging (.425), and ending the year eighth in homers (220) and fifth in slugging (.438) in 2023.
So, what is the reason for the drop off this season?
It's hard to say the change in philosophy regarding their previous free-swinging mentality hasn't affected what is taking place in the batter's box.
The Phillies knew they chased too much during the past two years, something that caused them to blow the NLCS in 2023 and look foolish throughout their series against the New York Mets in the NLDS last October.
Fans wanted this team to be more disciplined at the plate, and that has occurred with the fourth-lowest chase rate (26.2%) in Major League Baseball. However, that has also made them become more reactionary, thinking at the plate more than they have in the past instead of letting the bat rip through the zone.
Philadelphia's hard hit rate might be seventh-best (42.6%), but their barrel rate is tied for 21st (7.6%)
Here's the good news; the Phillies might just be getting unlucky when it comes to their lack of power that's been on display in 2025.
Their expected slugging percentage is .416, a major increase over their actual number of .381. The expected number would put them sixth in the MLB when it comes to that stat, more inline with what they have done each of the past two years compared to this one.
How can Philadelphia get there while also maintaining the plate discipline they've been showing?
That's for manager Rob Thomson and hitting coach Kevin Long to figure out. But it's not something that can't become a reality for this team.
Both the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs -- two of the most prolific offenses in the league right now -- are No. 1 and 2 in slugging percentage, respectively, while also having the lowest and fifth-lowest chase rate.
The Phillies have just as many star offensive players than those two teams, if not more, so if they can figure out how to operate in that manner, then this group should be able to, as well.
While the stats are out there that shows why Philadelphia has had issues putting the ball over the fence and creating extra-base hits, it's still only April.
There is plenty of time remaining for them to get used to their new offensive approach while creating more explosive at-bats.