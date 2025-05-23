Red Sox Star Slugger Would Be Massive Upgrade for Phillies at Third Base
Since May started, there have been few better teams in baseball better than the Philadelphia Phillies.
After weathering a sluggish start, the Phillies are now red hot and have overtaken the New York Mets in the National League East.
Led by arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, Philadelphia has put themselves in an excellent position to succeed.
There aren’t many nights that the Phillies are at a disadvantage in the starting pitcher matchup, resulting in the team being a true contender this year. However, they aren’t perfect and there are a couple of notable areas that the team might look to upgrade.
One position that has been highly talked about since the offseason has been third base. Currently, All-Star Alec Bohm is still the starter, but a slow start to the year and a negative WAR hasn’t help ease any of those concerns.
While an upgrade at the trade deadline might be needed, Philadelphia could also look to make a splash in free agency as well this winter.
Will the Philadelphia Phillies Swing Big on a Third Baseman?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Alex Bregman potentially being on the radar for the Phillies this coming offseason as an upgrade for third base.
“His free-agent market should be even more robust than last offseason with the Red Sox joined by the Yankees, Tigers, Astros, Phillies, and even the Dodgers; he would be an upgrade for all of them at the hot corner.”
The next couple of months are likely to be critical for Philadelphia to figure out what their plan will be going forward at third base for the rest of this year and beyond.
Bohm has started to perform a little better, but there is still a lot of work to be done to get to the All-Star level he was last campaign.
If he continues to struggle, the Phillies will be forced to make some sort of deal to add another third baseman with this being a season that they can be a contender.
However, in terms of a long-term option, that might have to come over the winter.
Bregman is having an amazing campaign for the Boston Red Sox, but despite signing a multi-year deal, he can opt-out after this season. Due to his success, that seems extremely likely at this point.
Since Philadelphia has multiple key players hitting free agency, they could be looking to reshape the roster next winter. If that ends up being the case and Bohm is no longer part of the picture, Bregman would be an excellent addition.