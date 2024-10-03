Early Wild Card Results Have Been Best-Case Scenario for Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies were off on Wednesday, but it was still a great day for them and their fans.
While the Phillies were taking part in an intrasquad scrimmage to prepare for the NLDS, their top rivals all suffered devastating playoff losses in the Wild Card round.
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, who each finished six games behind Philadelphia in the NL East, both lost in their Game 2's on the road.
The Braves were eliminated with their second straight loss to the San Diego Padres, who held on for a 5-4 win after nearly coughing up a four-run lead. Atlanta persevered through numerous injuries, but their season is over.
Meanwhile, the Mets blew a 3-1 lead to the Milwaukee Brewers and lost 5-3, missing their chance to advance that sets up a do-or-die rubber match in Game 3 on Thursday. The winner of that game will face the Phillies in the NLDS, which starts on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Regardless of which team advances, they'll only have one day off to prepare for Zack Wheeler & Co. before Game 1 of the NLDS. They'll also have to travel to Philadelphia, where the Phillies have been hanging out all week during their first-round bye.
Furthermore, both teams will have to burn additional pitchers on Thursday, putting them at a significant disadvantage for the start of the series against Rob Thomson's fully rested squad.
Over in the American League, two of Philadelphia's top competitors -- the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles -- were both knocked out at home in stunning upsets.
The Astros beat the Phillies in the 2022 World Series, so watching them get swept out of the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers was extra satisfying for Philadelphia fans.
This marks the first time since 2016 that Houston has failed to reach the ALCS.
Meanwhile, the Orioles were arguably the most talented team in the AL. They took two of three from the Phillies at Camden Yards in June and could have been a major problem for Philadelphia had the two teams met up in the World Series.
Their bats went cold at the worst possible time against the Kansas City Royals, however, managing just one run and 11 hits in their two losses combined.
The Phillies will wait to see who wins between the Mets and Brewers on Thursday to find out who they're playing this weekend, but their outlook for the rest of the postseason just got considerably better.