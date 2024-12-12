Former Phillies GM Puts Together Blockbuster Trade Idea to Land Kyle Tucker
The Philadelphia Phillies have been quiet to this point in the offseason, having only brought in reliever Jordan Romano on a one-year deal that bolsters their bullpen a bit if he can stay healthy.
That was not expected to be the case.
Following their frustrating elimination against the New York Mets in the NLDS, fans and pundits alike thought Dave Dombrowski and his front office were going to gear up for a patented aggressive winter that would overhaul this roster and get them back on track to winning a World Series.
But it's largely been radio silent.
Of course there has been the constant rumor mill they are featured in like trading Alec Bohm, acquiring Garrett Crochet, and handing a megadeal to Juan Soto, but their All-Star is still on the roster, the rising star was dealt to the Boston Red Sox, and the prize of this offseason will be playing for their rivals the next decade-and-a-half.
The Phillies could have something up their sleeves, and Kyle Tucker just might be the solution.
The Houston Astros made headlines when their general manager, Dana Brown, said they're listening to offers for every player on their roster, something that apparently caused Philadelphia to pick up the phone and inquire to see what it would take to land the star outfielder.
Reports started circulating that the Chicago Cubs were in dialogue regarding a trade package, but nothing has materialized.
That has allowed former Phillies player and GM, Ruben Amaro Jr. to put together his own proposal for Tucker that would net Philadelphia the three-time All-Star.
In what would be an incredible deal for the Phillies, he has them receiving Tucker and former Astros closer Ryan Pressly in exchange for Alex Bohm, Nick Castellanos and either of No. 4 prospect, shortstop Starlyn Caba, or No. 6 prospect, pitcher Mick Abel.
Now, it should be pointed out that Amaro spent five years in Philadelphia as a player from 1992-93 and 1996-98 before retiring and becoming an assistant general manager with the team in 1998 where he won a World Series title in this role in 2008.
Clearly he has a little bit of favorability factor towards the Phillies.
Houston likely doesn't do this deal.
While they certainly would love to get the $14 million contract of Pressly of their books, they would gain that back by bringing in Castellanos who has begun to decline in his career over the course of a long season as Philadelphia fans know.
Bohm could be the interesting piece.
Alex Bregman seems like he might be on the way out, so replacing him with an ascending player who is under club control could be attractive to them, but the Astros would probably want more than either Caba or Abel.
If this is the trade package that brings Tucker to the Phillies then that's something they should do in a heartbeat, but it likely takes more than this to get something done.