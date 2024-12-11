Boston Red Sox Acquire Longtime Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target Garrett Crochet
The Philadelphia Phillies have not had the Winter Meetings their fan base was expecting.
Predicted to be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, they have made just one move by agreeing to a deal with reliever Jordan Romano on a one-year contract.
That pales in comparison to the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Blake Snell, their rival New York Mets handing Juan Soto the largest contract in sports history, and the New York Yankees agreeing to a long-term deal with Max Fried.
The Phillies are still looking to make a splash, and one of their longtime targets was rising star pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Unfortunately, he is now no longer available.
Per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox are trading for the left-handed starter.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic gave more information on what the package entailed, with catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez going back to the Chicago White Sox.
Teel is the headliner of this return.
He's ranked as the Red Sox's No. 4 overall prospect after reaching the Triple-A level in his first full season of professional baseball following being taken 13th in the 2023 MLB draft.
Montgomery is their fifth-ranked prospect, Meidroth is 11th, and Gonzalez is 14th.
This is a massive haul for the White Sox and shows why their front office was so stubborn on what they were looking for in return by getting four top 15 prospects from Boston.
As for Philadelphia, this is a tough pill to swallow.
While they certainly didn't need another starting pitcher based on the strength of their staff, they clearly wanted to acquire Crochet with them being involved in discussions at this past trade deadline and earlier this winter before talks fizzled out and offers were declined.
The Phillies will now have to pivot with one of their top targets off the board.