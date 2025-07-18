Inside The Phillies

Former Phillies Reliever José Ruiz Traded to Rangers for World Series Winner

José Ruiz, the former Philadelphia Phillies reliever, was traded to the Texas Rangers for starter/reliever Dane Dunning.

Matthew Postins

Feb 12, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Ruiz (66) talks with his teammates during a spring training workout at Carpenter Complex. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
For the second time this season, former Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Ruiz, is on the move.

This time, it’s by trade. The Texas Rangers announced that they acquired Ruiz and cash considerations for pitcher Dane Dunning, a key piece of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series championship.

Ruiz was designated for assignment by the Phillies on June 1. The Atlanta Braves claimed him off waivers on June 7 and activated him the next day. After two appearances, he was designated for assignment by the Braves, went unclaimed and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 22.

Ruiz made 18 relief appearances with the Phillies and Braves, with 16 of those coming with Philadelphia. He was 1-0 with an 8.82 ERA with 15 strikeouts and nine walks in 16.1 innings.

He joined Philly before the 2024 season. He was a consistent source of innings for the Phillies that season, as he went 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA. He appeared in 52 games, with 52 strikeouts and 17 walks in 51 innings. Batters hit .260 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.

Before he joined Philadelphia, the 30-year-old reliever broke in with the San Diego Padres in 2017. After a year, he joined the Chicago White Sox and spent the next five seasons with them.

In 2023, he started the year with the White Sox but ended up with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he wasn’t part of their run to the World Series, which went through the Phillies in the NL Championship Series.

He is 11-9 with a 4.62 ERA in his career, which includes 282 appearances. He has 284 strikeouts and 133 walks in 286.2 innings. He has allowed batters to hit .263 against him and has a 1.49 WHIP.

Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

