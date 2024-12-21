Insider Says Philadelphia Phillies Are Only Targeting One More Addition
Max Kepler and Jordan Romano have been the Major League roster additions for the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.
They are both solid players who have performed well at different points during their careers, but that was not what anyone imagined for this organization coming into the winter when it became evident this team had more holes than previously thought.
More moves could be coming.
There are still plenty of stars on the market and available for trade that would allow the Phillies to make the splash they seemingly need before next year, but according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, this quiet offseason is going to stay that way.
In a post on social media, the insider relayed that Dombrowski stated Philadelphia's "last offseason priority is adding a pitcher who can start as back-end depth or relieve."
If that's all the Phillies do this winter, it's going to be viewed as a disaster.
Kepler and Romano could both be very good in 2025, but they aren't the game changers at this stage of their careers that is going to push Philadelphia over the top in a loaded NL East division and National League as a whole.
Dombrowski's comments make it sound like they aren't going after some of the top relief arms still available either, signaling both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman could be on their way out.
It's hard to think this team, as currently constructed, is going to perform better than they did this past campaign since it's an aging roster that the coaching staff is already figuring out ways to reduce their playing time throughout the regular season.
Of course, the future Hall of Fame executive could be holding things close to the vest.
There's no reason for him to outline their potential trade pursuits that could be taking place or negotiations with free agents.
But after a quiet winter just one year ago, there are concerns the Phillies will operate in that manner again.