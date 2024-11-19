Interesting Starting Pitcher Floated As Possible Phillies Free Agent Target
Just about everyone knows what positions the Philadelphia Phillies will target this offseason.
With an outfield group that has not produced to the level that's required of a World Series contender, Dave Dombrowski and his front office will almost assuredly be aggressive when trying to upgrade that unit this winter.
Whether it's through free agency or making a trade, that will be seen, but the group will certainly look different by Opening Day.
Speaking of trades, the Phillies made some headlines when it was revealed they are shopping their All-Star third baseman, Alec Bohm, potentially creating a void in the infield that would need to be filled.
That's not even to mention reshaping the bullpen after that group collapsed in the playoffs and have two of their best arms, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, hitting free agency.
But apparently, Philadelphia is also in the market for another starting pitcher.
They have been linked to a blockbuster trade to acquire Garrett Crochet, something that was being kicked around ahead of the trade deadline before they decided not to make a deal, but they are also viewed as a team that could go after some of the available starters on the open market or trade for other lesser-profile names.
Much of that stems from Taijuan Walker putting up the worst season of his career.
With it not being known how he might perform in 2025, the Phillies could be looking for some backup options after the other arms they threw into that fifth spot didn't perform consistently.
If that's the case, Zach Pressnell of Newsweek thinks they could go after Jack Flaherty.
"Flaherty was a key piece to the Dodgers World Series championship in 2024 and Spotrac only projects him to sign a three-year, $60 million contract. Flaherty would be much more affordable than the other top pitchers on the market which could fit what the Phillies are doing perfectly," he writes.
This is an interesting thought.
The right-hander resurrected his career with the Detroit Tigers before they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline.
He finished his 2024 campaign with a 3.17 ERA and 127 ERA+ across his 28 regular season starts.
Flaherty struggled in the playoffs by allowing 18 earned runs in 22 innings pitched, but the former fourth-place finisher in NL Cy Young voting flashed some of the elite form he had before his career was derailed by injuries.
If Philadelphia could land him for something in the three-year, $60 million range, that is something they might certainly consider since they don't know how Walker is going to pitch and their superstar prospect Andrew Painter will be on an innings limit.
Still, that is a hefty contract for an area that isn't necessarily a weakness.
The group of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez are more than enough to compete in the playoffs as they've shown the past three seasons, but they haven't been able to hoist the trophy because of poor offensive output and bullpen collapses.
Despite the rumors continuing to flow regarding the Phillies' interest in adding a starting pitcher, there are other clear needs the front office should address first before going down this route.