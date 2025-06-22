MLB Insider Says Phillies Will Try To Re-Sign Kyle Schwarber This Offseason
Coming into the 2025 campaign, there was a bit of finality surrounding this iteration of the Philadelphia Phillies based on the age of the roster and who was scheduled to hit free agency.
Three key pieces during this championship window -- Ranger Suarez, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto -- could all be gone by the time 2026 begins.
That would be a major blow.
Not only are all three impactful in their own right on the field, but what they provide in the clubhouse is hard to replicate.
Knowing that a bidding war could come for Schwarber on the open market based on what he's done since he's put on a Phillies uniform, the front office tried to get an extension done with him during spring training that would have prevented that from happening.
But despite the star slugger saying that he wants to remain with Philadelphia for the foreseeable future, the two sides couldn't work out a deal and he remains scheduled to become a free agent.
This presents a potential problem for the Phillies.
Schwarber is in the midst of another incredible season, a performance that will only raise his asking price when it comes time for him to search for his next contract.
Because of that, there were some rumblings that Philadelphia might not be able to meet some of the high-end figures that could be thrown at him based on the expensive payroll they already carry.
However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Phillies "aren't hiding their intentions to re-sign him when he's a free agent. They know how valuable he is in their clubhouse in addition to being a lethal left-handed bat."
That's good news for the fanbase.
Schwarber has become beloved in the city, so seeing him play for a different team would be disappointing when the organization has finally gotten back into the good graces of the fans after a prolonged stretch of frustration.
Of course, there's no guarantee Philadelphia will be able to re-sign him.
But it sounds like they won't go down without a fight.
