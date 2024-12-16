Non-Yankees AL East Team Considered Landing Spot for Phillies Carlos Estevez
Compared to what many fans had hoped to see, the Philadelphia Phillies have been relatively quiet in the early stages of the offseason.
That doesn't mean the Phillies won't improve their roster heading into the 2025 campaign, but it's been disappointing so far.
Outside of the addition of Jordan Romano, none of the other moves Philadelphia has made have been significant.
They still have a few of their own free agents on the market, including right-handed relievers Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman.
A reunion with either seems unlikely, but things change in free agency.
If the Phillies believe they need another bullpen arm, which they should be thinking unless they have something else up their sleeve, re-signing one of them would be ideal.
Regarding Estevez, his free agency case is a bit more interesting than Hoffman's.
When Estevez was at his best, one could argue last season that he was one of the best closers in Major League Baseball. He came to Philadelphia and did exactly what he needed to, helping the bullpen in a significant way down the stretch.
Contending teams will be looking at that as a positive, and ball clubs looking to improve and become contenders should've also taken note of what he did in the last campaign.
Teams that fit the description of trying to become contenders include the Toronto Blue Jays, who Caleb Moody of Just Baseball named a logical landing spot for the veteran.
"The Toronto Blue Jays are in dire need of relief help after a season in which their bullpen ranked 29th in MLB in ERA, 30th in FIP, 24th in WHIP and 23rd in AVG against ... Estévez will provide the Blue Jays with that recent closing experience, having racked up 57 saves in the last two seasons... After their primary closing option for the past four seasons, Jordan Romano, signed with the Phillies (the Blue Jays non-tendered him in November), Estévez would symbolize a way to make a splash on the closing market while not necessarily breaking the bank."
Estevez has been linked to multiple teams in the American League East, a division many around baseball view as one of the best in the league.
If he went to the AL East, the one positive for the Phillies is that he wouldn't be in the National League.
Still, it's questionable why they're letting both Estevez and Hoffman walk.
While they aren't one of the star names on the team, they're two guys who helped Philadelphia be the team they were, even if it was just in the regular season.
Losing both could lead to some issues.