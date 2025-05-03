Philadelphia Phillies Activate All-Star from Injured List Before Season Debut
The Philadelphia Phillies announced the activation of pitcher Ranger Suarez from the 15-day injured list on Saturday, paving the way for his Sunday debut.
The move was announced shortly after the Phillies started Saturday’s game. To make room for him on the roster the Phillies are moving pitcher Jose Ruiz to the 15-day injured list with a neck spasm, a move that is retroactive to Thursday.
Philadelphia put Suarez on the 15-day injured list on March 24 with low back stiffness and opened the season without him in the rotation. In the interim, Taijuan Walker filled in for him, rounding out a rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo.
The 29-year-old Suarez made four rehab starts between Class-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in advance of his activation. In those starts, he finished with a 1.02 ERA, giving up just two earned runs in 16.2 innings. He struck out 24, walked five and had a 0.90 WHIP.
He’s coming off his first All-Star season in 2024, as he went 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA, as he allowed 58 earned runs in 150.2 innings. He struck out 145 and walked 41 and finished with a 1.20 WHIP. He set career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts as he helped Philadelphia win the National League East Division and reach the playoffs for the third straight year.
Suarez made his MLB debut in 2018 and has a career record of 41-29 with a 3.42 ERA. He has struck out 554 and walked 202 in 604.2 career innings.
Ruiz had a 4.76 ERA in 12 games for Philadelphia, all in relief. He struck out 11 and walked six in 11 innings. He joined the Phillies as a minor league free agent after the 2023 season.