Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent Pitcher Named 'Player To Invest In' This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have been in the headlines a lot recently because of a splash they are looking to make this offseason.
All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm has officially been placed on the trade block signaling the team is open to moving him.
It is certainly an interesting decision since he is one of the younger pieces of their core, which is beginning to age, but as his salary starts to increase, the team may not view him as a valuable piece like they once did.
There is no harm in shopping him since they could end up filling another void on the roster with the return package.
One of the areas the team could be looking to shore up is their pitching staff.
Relief pitchers Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman are both free agents, and finding a fifth starting pitcher is near the top of their to-do list as well.
It is hard to envision Taijuan Walker getting another shot after his struggles in 2024 despite being under contract. Phenom prospect Andrew Painter could certainly factor into the mix as well.
Would the Phillies entertain the idea of bringing back veteran Spencer Turnbull?
It shouldn’t be off the table, especially with how well he has produced in between getting bit by the injury bug.
As shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the veteran righty is someone worth investing in this offseason because of the potential return he will provide.
He has projected Turnbull to land a two-year, $13 million contract, but admits that might even be on the low side of things.
“But here is why he might make even more than $13 million: His first six appearances last season were all starts before moving to a relief role, and here's his line from those outings: 32⅓ innings, 17 hits, 10 walks, 36 strikeouts, 1.67 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 3.22 xFIP. That's the first fifth of a 4-WAR season that would be worthy of Cy Young votes if he kept it up for a full campaign. He then shifted to the bullpen as the Phillies' injured starters got healthy and lasted about six weeks there before a lat injury ended his season.”
It certainly isn’t a matter of talent with him, he just has to find a way to stay healthy.
If he can stay on the mound, whether it is as a starter or reliever, he is going to provide a major boost to whatever team he signs with.
What has helped get him back on track?
As McDaniel shared, Turnbull has started working a sweeper into his arsenal that already included five pitches, and it quickly became one of the best in baseball.
Philadelphia has a reputation for being able to get the most out of pitchers who may not have always performed prior to arriving there, but they unlocked something with Turnbull, who has the potential to be among the most valuable acquisitions this offseason.
“Over the course of his career, Turnbull has shown bulk innings (148⅓ IP over 30 innings in 2019) and quality as a starter (2.88 ERA, 3.01 xERA, 2.95 FIP in 9 starts and 50 innings in 2021, ended by Tommy John surgery), but never both at the same time. For teams that are looking at Bieber because they want variance (read: potential value) from a pitcher who could be a second or third starter but don't have the appetite for a $50 million gamble, Turnbull is the next best option,” the MLB insider added.
Whether he returns to the Phillies this offseason or not, the right-hander could be someone who is sought after this winter.