Philadelphia Phillies Legend Arrives at Spring Training Camp as Guest Instructor
The Philadelphia Phillies have reported for Spring Training, and so have their guest instructors. One of those happen to be legend Cole Hamels.
Hamels began his career with the Phillies after being drafted by them in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft. The left-hander made his debut in the 2006 season, and was selected to his first All-Star team a year later. In total, Hamels was a three-time all star for Philadelphia while finishing in the top-10 of the Cy Young vote four times.
The San Diego native was an integral part of the Phillies 2008 World Series run. He won both the NLCS and World Series MVP. In the playoffs that year, Hamels threw 35.0 innings, allowed just 23 hits, struck out 30 and owned an ERA of 1.80.
Hamels played 10 season in Philadelphia. Additionally, the former first round pick spent four years with the Texas Rangers, two years with the Chicago Cubs and one year with the Atlanta Braves. He made an All-Star team as part of the Rangers to give him four total appearances at the Midsummer Classic.
He is going to be a big help at Spring Training, especially for the young pitchers. Philadelphia is full of young pitching prospects that have high ceilings. Andrew Painter, Moises Chace and Mick Abel are three pitchers that will really benefit from is instruction.
His influence stretches beyond the prospects at big league camp, though. Fellow southpaws Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez could learn a lot from him. Both of these pitchers had breakout years in 2024, and they are looking to have the same success this season.
Jesus Luzardo was acquired this offseason, and the hope is for him to slide right into the starting rotation. Being able to pick Hamels' brain and talk pitching with him will be able to help Luzardo in the long run.
As for the upcoming season, the Phillies enter it as healthy as they can be. They will not have to put anybody on the 60-day IL, and they are coming off an NL East crown. Projections do not necessarily see the Phillies having the same kind of success this year, though.
All in all, Philadelphia has a lot to be confident about in 2025. Their star players have stayed intact and their pitching staff remains largely unchanged.
With Cole Hamels as a guest instructor at Spring Training, the team is only going to get better.