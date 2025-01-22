Philadelphia Phillies Legend Sees Significant Jump to Get Closer to Cooperstown
The 2025 Hall of Fame Class was recently announced, and the results could be encouraging for a Philadelphia Phillies legend.
With some great players on the ballot for the 2025 Hall of Fame, three players got the nod to head to Cooperstown. C.C. Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, and Billy Wagner will all be immortalized for their careers in Upstate New York.
Sabathia and Suzuki were able to make it as first-ballot Hall of Famers, which is a huge honor and a testament to their careers. Unfortunately for Ichiro, he fell one vote short of being a unanimous selection, which continues to be a nearly impossible thing to accomplish.
While those two players made it on their first try, Wagner secured a spot on his final attempt.
Both Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones were next up in the voting.
Beltran seems destined to get in next season after bringing in 70.3% of the vote. For Jones, he figures to have a good chance to make it next year as well, as he racked up 66.3%.
After those two, Phillies legend Chase Utley came in with 39.8% of the vote in his second year on the ballot. This was a big increase of 11%, meaning he is trending in the right direction.
When looking at some of the notable names coming onto the ballot next year, there isn’t a player the caliber of Sabathia or Ichiro who have the potential to be first-ballot Hall of Famers.
With that being said, it makes the likelihood of Beltran and Jones going in next season almost a certainty, and after a significant jump this year, but Utley could see a great opportunity to get in as well.
Utley might not have been a superstar in the game at any time, but he was a six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, and won a World Series in 2008.
The second baseman certainly has a good case to make it to Cooperstown, as when comparing him to Andruw Jones, he does have a higher career WAR by a couple of points.
With the third-highest percentage of players who didn’t make it in 2025 and it being just his second year on the ballot, Utley has to like his chances of making it moving forward.
2026 will present him with a good chance, but based on the significant increase from his first year on the ballot, Utley should make the Hall of Fame one day.