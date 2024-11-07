Philadelphia Phillies Lose Target to Biggest Rival in MLB Free Agency Prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies have more options than one to improve this winter. From the lineup to the rotation to the bullpen, the Phillies will have a number of potential targets.
Recent comments indicate that Philadelphia plans to spend this winter, which is a good sign for them as they look to land some of the top players on the market.
But remember, not every signing has to be for a $200 million star. The Phillies have an opportunity to find cheap talent for many reasons.
Whether it be players coming off an injury or just a down campaign, Philadelphia should benefit from a lack of a market for certain guys.
There are a few candidates who fit that description, but none are as intriguing as Shane Bieber.
Bieber has been a name the Phillies have been linked to a bit over the past year, but he went down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery after his second start early in the campaign.
It was unfortunate for many reasons, as Bieber is one of the best in the game, and Major League Baseball is in a better situation when he throws every five days.
With that hopefully behind him and looking to have a big 2025, Philadelphia could be willing to take a risk on him. Many reports have suggested they're interested in doing so.
However, in the latest prediction from Will Laws of Sports Illustrated, he had Bieber signing with the Atlanta Braves.
"Bieber’s strikeout rate steadily declined from its absurd peak in the years following his 2020 AL Cy Young campaign before he underwent Tommy John surgery in April, two factors that may prevent him securing a lucrative longterm deal. When he returns to the mound, though, it’d be surprising if he isn’t still capable of being a difference maker for a contender."
It might sound crazy, given his injury history, but there's a real chance that Bieber signing with the Braves could be the reason they win the National League East.
Losing free agent targets is never ideal, but when they go to Atlanta, that hurts a bit more.
Factor in that the Braves always seem to find cheaper deals than expected for certain guys, and this could be a nightmare pairing.
The Phillies don't have much of a reason to enter a bidding war for Bieber, but if they're worried about him joining Atlanta this winter, they may do so.