Rally Towels Will Have a Different Look at Citizens Bank Park This Postseason

During the glory days of 2007-2011, when the Philadelphia Phillies won five straight NL East division titles, two NL pennants, and a World Series championship, they were always heavily supported by their home crowd.

Phillies fans packed Citizens Bank Park and could be seen waving white rally towels for most postseason—and even some regular season—games. Most Philadelphia fans probably still have the white towel with "Fightin' Phils" sprawled across it in white lettering on a red background somewhere.

Now that the Phillies have reached the MLB playoffs and will bring back postseason baseball to Philadelphia for the first time since 2011 on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the rally towels will come back as well.

However, they won't be the classic white ones that fans and players grew accustomed to seeing. White rally towels have been banned by MLB since the last time the Phillies were in the postseason. Instead, the towels you will see being waved around by fans on Friday during NL Division Series Game 3 will be red. It's apropos, it is referred to as "Red October," after all.

"I wish they could bring the white towels back," Phillies' first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "I’ll take any towels. They’ll bring ‘em back." Hoskins is apparently in favor of the red towels, though, because when asked what color he wants to see, he pointed to the red Phillies hat on his head.

It'll be a different look than in year's past, but it's the symbol of a new era in Philadelphia Phillies postseason baseball. Either way, the Bank is sure to be electric on Friday and Saturday, if Game 4 is necessary.

