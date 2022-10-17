Phillies NLCS Game Times Announced

The matchup is set. The six-seed Philadelphia Phillies will face the five-seed San Diego Padres in a battle of the underdogs beginning Tuesday.

Never before have two teams met in the NLCS with neither having won 90 games. Nevertheless both clubs are well constructed for the postseason. Despite the hardships they faced in the regular season — the loss of a manager and loss of a superstar — neither faltered.

The Phillies find themselves in the LCS for the first time in 12 years, for the Padres, it has been 24 years. Both teams are strangers to these kinds of moments. On the Phillies, only Kyle Schwarber and Noah Syndergaard have ever played this deep into the postseason, and for Syndergaard, that was seven years ago.

The Padres, however, have far more experience among them. Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger and Josh Hader have all played in the Championship Series before.

When Tuesday comes along, the full baptism for these rosters begins. Game 1 will begin in San Diego at 8:03 p.m. EDT. The game times are as follows:

Tuesday Oct. 18, NLCS Game 1 @ San Diego: 8:03 p.m. EDT | FS1

Wednesday Oct. 19, NLCS Game 2 @ San Diego: 4:35 p.m. EDT | FOX

Friday Oct. 21, NLCS Game 3 @ Philadelphia: 7:37 p.m. EDT | FS1

Saturday Oct. 22, NLCS Game 4 @ Philadelphia: 7:45 p.m. EDT | FOX

Sunday Oct. 23, NLCS Game 5 @ Philadelphia: 2:37 p.m. EDT | FS1 (if necessary)

Monday Oct. 24, NLCS Game 6, @ San Diego: 8:03 p.m. EDT | FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday Oct. 25, NLCS Game 7, @ San Diego: 8:03 p.m. EDT | FOX (if necessary)

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!