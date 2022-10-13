Victorino to Throw Out First Pitch at NLDS Game 3

During the 2008 World Series run, there were plenty of memorable moments that now live fondly in the minds of Philadelphia Phillies' fans everywhere.

Among them is former Phillies' center fielder Shane Victorino's NLDS Game 2 grand slam off of then-Milwaukee Brewers' ace CC Sabathia.

Sabathia was acquired at the MLB trade deadline in 2008 by the Brewers from the Cleveland Guardians, and was one of the main reasons the team reached the postseason that year. He pitched to a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts for the club.

That's why when Victorino stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning, it seemed improbable that he'd belt a grand slam to left field that led Philadelphia to a 5-2 win.

Now, 14 years later, Victorino will step onto the field at Citizens Bank Park once again, this time to throw out the first pitch at NLDS Game 3 on Friday.

It will be the first playoff game Philadelphia has hosted since 2011 NLDS Game 5. Games 3 and 4 are expected to be sellouts. The Bank will without a doubt be rocking, rally towels waving and all, just as it was when Victorino hit that grand slam over a decade ago.

It will be the Phillies' first home game since Sept. 25, and they'll look to supply the Philadelphia faithful with more memorable moments this weekend.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!