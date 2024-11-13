Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Earns Fourth Career Silver Slugger Award
For the fourth time in his career, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies has won the Silver Slugger Award.
The Phillies first baseman had another outstanding season. After adding his eighth All-Star appearance to the list earlier in the year, the two-time MVP finished the season hitting .285/.373/.525 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI. His .898 OPS was fourth-best in the National League.
He recorded a 149 OPS+ and a 4.8 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) on the season. He cotinues to be a premier plate presence for the Philles as he has posted an OPS of over .875 in all six seasons with the franchise. He also finished 10th in the league in on base percentage.
The Phillies slugger moved to first base from right field after receiving Tommy John Surgery following the World Series run in 2022. This season was his first full campaign in the infield, and that did not impact his performance at the plate, as he picked up the award in back-to-back seasons.
The Silver Slugger Awards are voted on by MLB managers and coaches and are given to the top offensive player at each position in each league. That includes three outfielders and one utility player in each league.
The 20 winners will receive three-foot tall, crafted Silver Slugger Awards from Louisville Slugger in honor of their achievements. Each trophy comes with a custom engraving of the recipient’s name, along with the names of the other Silver Slugger winners in that player’s league.
The Philadelphia first basemen won the award over New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman. It is the 25th Silver Slugger award in the Phillies franchise history.
Harper helped lead the Phillies to their first National League East title since 2011 and to a 95-67 record in 2024. Despite the first-round bye in the postseason, the team fell in the National League Division Series to the New York Mets.
Harper will add this fourth Silver Slugger to his trophy case, next to his past winning seasons from 2015 (with Washington Nationals), 2021 and 2023. He was also the National League MVP in the first two seasons listed.