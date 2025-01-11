Philadelphia Phillies Trio Poised for Breakout Seasons in Minor Leagues
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the Major League’s top teams the past few seasons, including an appearance in the 2022 World Series.
Part of remaining a contender is keeping the talent flowing in the minor leagues, and while the Phillies don’t have as well-respected a minor-league system as other teams, that doesn’t mean they don’t have talent poised to break through this season.
Baseball America recently highlighted the breakout prospects for each team going into 2025, and three Phillies were highlighted as part of the rankings.
To be considered, the prospect had to be outside the team’s Top 10 prospects going into the season.
The Phillies’ candidates are spread around the diamond, with second baseman Devin Saltiban, right-hander Alex McFarlane and catcher Alirio Ferrebus. All three are ranked among the Phillies’ Top 20 prospects, with Saltiban at No. 11.
Saltiban, who played his high school baseball in Hilo, Hawaii, was Philadelphia’s third-round pick in 2023 and is entering his age 20 season.
Philadelphia gave him a brief appearance with its Florida Complex League team after his draft selection, as he slashed .333/.391/.452/.843 with a home run and seven RBI.
Last season he spent the entire campaign with Class-A Clearwater as he slashed .237/.346/.428/.774 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI. He ranked third in the Florida State League in home runs. Not surprisingly, Baseball America’s scouts rate his power at 55 on a 20-80 scouting scale.
McFarlane was selected in the fourth round by the Phillies in 2022 out of Miami (FL). The right-hander threw a handful of innings with Clearwater in 2022, followed by 16 starts with the Threshers in 2023, where he went 0-4 with a 5.72 ERA, with 69 strikeouts and 32 walks in 50.1 innings.
He missed all of the 2024 season after he had Tommy John surgery. Scouts rank his fastball and slider at 60 on the scouting scale.
Ferrebus is just 19 years old and was signed out of Venezuela in 2023 as part of the franchise’s international class. He’s had two quality seasons at short-season ball, albeit just 45 games. But he takes a slash line of .345/.437/.504/.941 with four home runs and 28 RBI.
That’s because he suffered injuries in his first two pro seasons, one to his ulnar collateral ligament and then a sprained ankle.
His best scouting grades are 50 for both his power at the plate and his fielding. He should land with a full-season affiliate in 2025.