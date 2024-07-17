Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Finally Upgrade One Position Ahead of Trade Deadline
The first half of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies went as well as imaginable. 8.5 games ahead in the National League East, the Phillies look poised to win the division unless something drastic happens.
It's always a possibility due to how tough the division often is, but they look to be in as good of a position as ever.
Regular season success is always welcomed, but at the end of the day, it's just that. Philadelphia understands that this is all to get ready for the postseason, and what they do in October will be how people judge their season.
After losing in the NLCS last year and the World Series the season before, there's only one thing left to do: complete the task of bringing a ring back to the city.
With the trade deadline approaching, it's scary to think that the Phillies should only get better. Dave Dombrowski has always been aggressive when he's needed to be, and the expectation is for him to do so once again.
Rumors have indicated that their biggest priority is finding a center fielder. That was something they needed in Spring Training, and it's only become an even bigger issue.
It's the one clear area they need to address.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed every team's priority at the trade deadline, listing Philadelphia's as improving out there as well.
"It's hard to poke holes in the Phillies roster, but if there's one ongoing issue it's finding consistent production in center field. Johan Rojas has taken a significant step backward from his stellar rookie performance, while Cristian Pache fits best as a fourth outfielder.
"The team could pursue a blockbuster addition like Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Luis Robert Jr., or they could shift Brandon Marsh back to center field and target a corner outfielder instead."
Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be home run additions, but both of them do bring some worries as well.
The 26-year-old Robert has only played in more than 98 games once in his career and could miss that mark once again, as he's only played in 43 games so far. However, when he's at his best, and healthy, he's an All-Star talent with 30-plus home run potential.
Similar words can be said for Chisholm, who's only played in more than 97 games once in his four-and-a-half-year career.
While Robert is the better player, Chisholm is someone who could be a 120 OPS+ bat if he's on the field and playing to his potential.
Both would be upgrades but would require a massive haul in a trade package. With a chance to win the World Series, they shouldn't be afraid to give up a big haul if they believe they'll stay healthy.