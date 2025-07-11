Phillies Assistant General Manager Doesn't Want Team To Trade Star Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
That's going to result in some of their best young players being a part of other organizations after July 31.
But the difference this year is it sounds like the Phillies are willing to use some of their star prospects in trade negotiations, something they have been hesitant to do in the past.
However, not everyone in the front office wants to see that happen.
"Whether it's Mick [Abel], whether it's Andy [Painter], Justin [Crawford], Aidan Miller, heck no, I don't want those guys to leave," assistant general manager Brian Barber said, per Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation.
Barber is coming from a bit of a biased position on this.
He also serves as the head of amateur scouting, so he has built connections with these young players who could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.
But Barber also understands Philadelphia has to do whatever it takes to win a World Series championship when they have the chance, which could result in some of those players he named being moved.
"The organization hopefully will do the best thing that's right for the Phillies," he added.
That part is one of the looming questions about what the front office is going to do.
It's never a guarantee that any team is going to win a championship, which is why many are wrestling with the idea of giving up pieces of their future to augment an aging roster that still might have too many inherent flaws to actually be the last team standing in October.
The Phillies have a tough decision to make in that regard, but based on recent reporting, it sounds like they know which direction they are going to take.
