Phillies Now Considering Trading Their Superstar Prospect
This could be one of the busiest trade deadlines in recent memory for the Philadelphia Phillies.
While they made multiple moves each of the past couple years, none were truly game-changing acquisitions that pushed their roster over the edge on paper.
But that could change this season with Dave Dombrowski reportedly set to be aggressive.
Plenty of names and star players have been floated as potential targets of the Phillies, with bullpen arms being the most prevalent based on how poor that unit has been throughout the year.
Recently, it was revealed that Philadelphia is not only eyeing the two Pittsburgh Pirates backend arms of Dennis Santana and David Bednar, but that they are interested in superstar closers Jhoan Duran and Emmanuel Clase.
If the Phillies are going to pull off anything of that magnitude, it's not going to come cheap.
Philadelphia has been hesitant to move some of their top prospects in the past, more specifically the trio of Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford. However, it seems like Dombrowski is changing his mind on that front, with Painter -- who is expected to debut later this summer -- now being the only untouchable minor leaguer.
"... they were steadfast in deeming Andrew Painter untouchable. They have held firm on that stance this July. But everyone else in the organization, according to league sources, might be available to varying degrees. That would include Aidan Miller, who has improved at shortstop and become a better base-stealing threat with Double-A Reading in 2025. But he has not hit for average or power," reported Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).
That is huge news.
Miller was long seen as the future of the Phillies' infield, with the scouting world believing he has perennial All-Star potential at some point during his career.
Trading him would need to net a massive return, with the future of Alec Bohm up in the air based on his club control running out and Bryson Stott turning into a platoon player at second base.
If Philadelphia is going to pry someone like Duran or Clase away from their respective teams, then there's a chance including Miller in any potential trade package is a must to get something done.
That would have caused the Phillies to walk away in previous years.
It sounds like that's not the case anymore.
