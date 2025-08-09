Phillies Beat Rangers to Snap Long Road Losing Streak Against Franchise
The Philadelphia Phillies can’t say they have a losing streak in Arlington, Texas, anymore.
The Phillies defeated the Texas Rangers, 9-1, on Friday evening at Globe Life Field, with home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner helping them start their three-game series on the right foot.
But, for Philadelphia, it was the end of a rather long drought against a franchise that it only faces once a year.
Phillies End Losing Skid in Arlington
With Friday’s victory, the Phillies snapped the Rangers’ 10-game winning streak in Arlington, a streak that dated back to April 1, 2014.
That wasn’t just an 11-year losing streak. The last time the Phillies beat the Rangers was on March 31, 2014, at the former Ballpark in Arlington. Now called Choctaw Stadium, the field is across the street from Globe Life Field.
So, Friday’s win was the Phillies’ first in the Rangers’ new home.
Philadelphia has had chances at Globe Life Field, too. The Phillies were 0-6 in Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. The last meeting came in 2023 when Texas hosted Philadelphia on opening day. The Rangers swept the series, with former Phillies nemesis Jacob deGrom starting the opener of that series.
The Phillies were 2-12 in Arlington before Friday’s win. Philadelphia has only started going to Arlington a regular basis since 2023, when MLB adopted the new interleague schedule. The Phillies now visit the Rangers every other season.
Philadelphia did snap a streak last season against Texas, but that was at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies swept that three-game series last May, which snapped the Rangers’ overall 12-game winning streak over the Phils.
Phillies-Rangers Probables
The Phillies have two more games with the Rangers this weekend. Saturday’s game is set for 7:15 p.m. eastern and will be on Fox. Sunday’s game is set for 2:35 p.m.
Saturday’s matchup will feature Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo (10-5, 4.32) against Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (10-4, 2.80).
Luzardo has won his last two starts. He’s pitched 13 combined innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs and one walk against 11 strikeouts. deGrom is 1-2 since the All-Star break and has allowed 11 earned runs.
Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.64) is scheduled to start Sunday’s game against Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91).
Wheeler threw a bullpen on Friday and is on track to start. He last pitched on Aug. 2 against Detroit, taking a loss and allowed nine hits and three earned runs in six innings. He is 0-2 in his last three starts and 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA in his last seven starts.
Corbin is 2-0 in his last seven starts, but he has received a no-decision in each of his first three starts after the All-Star break. He went just three innings in his last start against the New York Yankees on Monday.