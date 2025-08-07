Harrison Bader Should be a Valuable Asset in the Postseason for the Phillies
When the Phillies acquired outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline, they knew what they were getting. A great defensive player with a little bit of pop at the plate, the nine-year veteran helped add depth to an already talented lineup.
Bader, 31, was originally a high-level prospect for the St. Louis Cardinals, and eventually captured an NL Gold Glove in 2021 with the Redbirds. Despite his performance, the Cards shipped him out to the New York Yankees in 2022. Since then, he's been a bit of an MLB journeyman - playing for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and the aforementioned Twins.
While picking up Bader isn't akin to trading for Reggie Jackson, he has the kind of intangibles that are invaluable in October. He still runs well, has enough power to be a clutch threat, and (perhaps, most importantly) he can easily play all three outfield positions. In essence, he's the kind of 'Swiss Army Knife' that can give manager Rob Thompson plenty of options. The type of guy who might make a stunning catch or drive home the go-ahead run in a close game.
The Phillies have fortified their forces for a Playoff Run
For the Phillies, the postseason has been a regular stop. Philadelphia has managed to qualify for the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, even capturing the National League pennant in 2022, only to fall to the Houston Astros in the World Series. They have been the bridesmaid for years now, but they're looking to jump the broom in 2025.
Leading the NL East by just 2.5 games over the Mets, the boys from The City of Brotherly Love have recently been fortified by not just the addition of Harrison Bader, but a dominant closer, as well. Jhoan Duran, was acquired by Philly on July 30th from the Twins (in a deal separate from the trade that brought Bader in from Minnesota on July 31).
Paced by perennial megastar Bryce Harper, the Phillies appear to have the kind of depth that will serve them well as they attempt to return to the World Series. As for Harrison Bader, he will likely patrol centerfield for the remainder of the regular season, hitting in the back half of the lineup. But when the playoffs roll around, his veteran presence and pedigree with traditional organizations like St. Louis and the Yankees will become even more important.
Bader and the Phillies are set to embark for Texas, where they will take on the Rangers (60-56, 4th in the AL West). With New York nipping at their heels, Philadelphia still has two series remaining with the guys from Gotham. The teams will face off seven more times during the pivotal playoff push. Philly travels to the Big Apple for a three-game series beginning August 25. Then, they host the Mets for four crucial games at home, Sept 8-11.