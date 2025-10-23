Phillies Boss Strongly Denies Bryce Harper Trade Rumors with Major Statement
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make some big changes this offseason as they try to figure out how to navigate a fourth consecutive disappointing playoff exit.
This year's elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers felt different though, as numerous players hit free agency and one of the oldest rosters in baseball has a chance for a major reset. Some faces will stay and some will go, but it's safe to say next year's roster is going to look a whole lot different than this year.
This week though, rumors surrounding the face of the franchise in Bryce Harper started to swirl after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski's end of season press conference in which he talked about the fact that Harper did not have an elite season, and may never by the star's own standards again.
Some took this to mean Philadelphia was going to try to trade Harper this winter, but Dombrowski himself has now weighed in and shut the possibility down.
Phillies Are Not Trading Harper, Dombrowski Says
During an appearance Thursday with Foul Territory, Dombrowski was asked directly about his comments on Harper's season, and he seemed to say that they were being blown out of proportion and shut down any possibility that a trade is being considered.
"I've been reading now that the Phillies may trade Bryce Harper, and that couldn't be further from the truth," Dombrowski said in response to the rumors since his end of season press conference. "We love him, we think he's a great player, he's a very important part of our team...I've seen him have better years [than 2025] and I look for him to have better years."
If Dombrowski is to be believed, these are certainly the words of a man who has no intention of dealing away the most popular player on his roster, even on the heels of what was an average season compared to what Harper has been.
Having just turned 33 years old though and still under contract through the 2031 season, it's not completely ridiculous that some suggested Philadelphia wants out of the deal. Clearly though, Harper has the confidence of his bosses and those who make decisions on what his future will look like.
Phillies Believe Harper Can Bounce Back From Forgettable Year
Harper was not bad by any means in 2025, he just was not the same player fans have become accustomed to over the years as he battled through injury. Slashing .261/.357/.487 with 27 home runs and 75 RBI in 132 games, the future Hall of Famer posted a bWAR of 3.2.
This was on the heels of a 2024 season in which that bWAR was 4.8, the OPS was more than 50 points higher, and perhaps most importantly -- at least in the minds of fans -- he was extremely impactful in the postseason.
Harper's 1.279 OPS over four games in last year's elimination felt like a distant memory this year as he collected just three hits in the same four games with an OPS of .600.
Him bouncing back will be key to Philadelphia getting back to where they need to be, and according to Dombrowski, the organization believes he can do just that.