Watch: Future Phillies Signee Kenny Acuña Slugs at Perfect Game Showcase
The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping that Kenny Acuña will be the next great star in the Acuña family.
The Phillies wanted him so much that last year several outlets reported that the organization had already agreed to sign Acuña when he is eligible to sign — in 2028. At the time, he was just 12 years old.
Well, he’s 14 now and still two years away from being able to sign a deal with the Phillies or any other franchise.
But, earlier this week, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. showed off for fans and scouts at the 14U National Showcase put on by Perfect Game.
The showcase, which was in West Palm Beach, Fla., marked his debut stateside, per the Philadelphia Inqurier’s Scott Lauber and other outlets.
It may seem incredible to have a verbal agreement in place with someone who isn’t eligible to sign for two more years. But his bloodlines are a little bit different.
Two of his older brothers are already in baseball, starting, of course, with Ronald Acuña Jr.
Atlanta signed the Venezuela native as an international free agent in 2014, and he’s emerged as one of the game’s superstars. Now 27 years old, he has already been named a National League MVP, an NL rookie of the year, a five-time NL All-Star, a three-time NL Silver Slugger and the Major League Player of the Year since his debut in 2018.
He missed a considerable portion of last season after he suffered a torn ACL. But he returned this season and was named an All-Star again. He has a career slash of .291/.437/.601 with 178 home runs and 441 RBI. Atlanta has him under contract through next season, with team options for 2027 and 2028.
Luisangel Acuña is the younger brother of Ronald and the older brother of Kenny. He was signed as an international free agent in 2018 by the Texas Rangers. He became one of their fastest rising prospects before he was traded to New York Mets at the 2023 deadline for pitcher Max Scherzer.
He’s had a more difficult time getting a foothold in the Majors. He made his debut last season with the Mets and has played in 74 games this year with a slash of .241/.292/.285 with seven RBI.
