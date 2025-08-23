Phillies Closer Jhoan Duran Blows First Save Since Joining Franchise
You can’t close them all. That seemed to be Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson’s attitude after closer Jhoan Duran blew his first save since joining the team.
Closers aren’t perfect. After all, Duran did blow two saves with the Minnesota Twins before he joined the Phillies at the trade deadline. That deal cost Philadelphia two of its top prospects, catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel.
“Mariano had 80 of them, so it’s gonna happen every once in a while,” Thomson said in post-came comments reported by Tim Kelly at Bleacher Report. Thomson was referring to Hall of Fame New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, who converted 652 of 714 save chances, leaving him with 62 blown saves.
Duran had converted each of his first six save chances since joining the Phillies. He also had three strikeouts on Friday night, giving him 300 for his career. It’s what happened between the strikeouts that cost him the save and gave him his fifth loss of the season.
How Jhoan Duran Blew The Save
The right-hander started the inning dominantly enough. After inheriting a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth and taking over for Matt Strahm, he struck Luis Garcia Jr. out swinging. That left him outfielder Dylan Crews, who has struggled for much of the season when he hasn’t been hurt.
But Crews got the better of Duran this time. He doubled to right field and put the tying run on base. Washington only required one hitter to tie the game and blow Duran’s save. Outfielder Daylen Lile singled to left field and Crews scored from second base to tie the game at 4-4.
Then it got worse. Lile tried to steal third to put himself in position for a potential sacrifice fly. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw got away from third baseman Alec Bohm and Realmuto was charged with an error. Lile scored to make it 5-4.
Duran then struck out Brady House and Jacob Young to end the inning and get his career milestone. But, the Phillies were unable to get any offense off Nationals reliever PJ Poulin, who took the victory with two innings of scoreless, hitless relief for the last-place Nationals.
The Phillies lost for just the second time this season when they had a lead going into the ninth inning of a game.
Duran is now 22-of-25 in save chances this season. Before Friday, he converted his last 12 save opportunities. His last blown save was on June 15 against Houston, in which he gave up a run on one hit in 21 pitches.
The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. eastern as Phillies right hander Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.92) will face Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.83).