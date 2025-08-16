Phillies Superstar Closer Jhoan Duran Says He Feels 100%
Philadelphia Phillies fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Following a scary incident on Friday night when superstar closer Jhoan Duran was carted off the field because he was hit by a comeback ground ball on his lower leg, it appears like he avoided a major injury.
First, in a postgame update shared by the team, X-rays came back negative for the right-hander, which was the first positive sign that everything might turn out OK for the important reliever after the scare.
More tests were set to be done on Saturday for Duran, but he seems to be just fine.
That is huge news for the Phillies. Losing Duran for an extended period of time like it appeared was going to be the case when he was in clear pain, which would have been a tough pill to swallow since he was the headlining addition at the trade deadline.
Even though Jose Alvarado is set to make his return in the coming days and would have provided stability if Duran had to be placed on the shelf, the big lefty won't be available in the playoffs, so it's unclear exactly what his role is going to be for the remainder of the year.
But it doesn't appear like those are issues that are going to come to fruition for Philadelphia at this point in time, with that update given by Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer being the best-case scenario for the team.
When Will Duran Be Back?
That isn't quite clear just yet. While he might be feeling 100%, there could still be swelling that the medical staff will try to clear out before he returns to the mound. Of course, there's also a chance he's available out of the bullpen in a save situation if he truly does feel fine and all tests come back clean.
But knowing how Rob Thomson operates, he'll likely err on the side of caution when it comes to the prized closer since the Phillies are facing the Washington Nationals and now have a commanding six-game lead in the NL East.
Still, this will be something to keep an eye on going forward. Duran has been perfect during his time with Philadelphia, going 4-for-4 in save opportunities while not allowing a single run and just two hits, striking out three and walking none.
The fact that he's not limping is also a good sign, so hopefully this scary incident will be just a blip on the radar going forward.