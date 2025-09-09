Phillies Defeat Mets in Victory That Reduces NL East Magic Number Again
The Philadelphia Phillies only scored one run against the New York Mets on Monday night. Turns out they only needed one run to win the game.
The Phillies (84-60) scored their only run in the second inning as Nick Castellanos singled to score Max Kepler. From there, starting pitcher Aaron Nola got it done, as he allowed just three hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks. It was his best start in quite some time, and the relievers threw three combined innings of two-hit baseball and Jhoan Duran recorded his 28th save.
It was the first of a four-game series between the Phillies and the Mets that can help accelerate Philadelphia’s path to the National League East title.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Entering Monday’s action, the Phillies’ magic number to win the NL East was 13. The magic number drops every time Philadelphia wins or the New York Mets lose. So, with a head-to-head game, all the Phillies had to do was win the game. That allowed them to cut the magic number by two to 11.
The Phillies continue to have a healthy lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. That seed comes with a wild-card series bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Philly is now 4.5 games behind Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed after the Brewers lost to the Texas Rangers.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 11
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 18
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 9-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 8)
Philadelphia Phillies: 84-60 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-68 (8.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (18 games): Sept. 9-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.