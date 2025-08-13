Phillies Receive Glimpse of Potential Postseason Path as MLB Releases Schedule
Thanks to their recent hot streak, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a comfortable lead over the New York Mets in the National League East race. But the fight to determine when the Phillies might start the playoffs is still on.
Major League Baseball released the initial postseason schedule on Tuesday, giving the Phillies and their fans a chance to plot out how the playoffs might go, assuming Philadelphia qualifies for the third straight season.
The Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting for the No. 2 seed and that will determine whether Philadelphia starts the playoffs two days after the regular season ends or nearly a week after it ends.
The NL wild card playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The lowest-seeded divisional winner and the three wild card teams will play in that around, with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds hosting the best-of-three series. Philadelphia is hoping to avoid participating in that series.
The rest from bypassing the wild card playoffs would be helpful. The NL division series will start on Saturday, Oct. 4. If the Phillies are one of the top two seeds, they will host the best-of-five series.
The National League Championship Series will start on Monday, Oct. 13. Whether the Phillies start the series at home or on the road will depend on seeding. Should the Phillies advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.
About Philadelphia Phillies in Playoffs
The Phillies have won World Series titles — 1980 and 2008. Aside from the two titles, the Phillies have won six additional National League pennants in 1915, 1950, 1983, 1993, 2009 and 2022. The most recent pennant led to a World Series loss to the Houston Astros.
If Philadelphia does hang on and win the NL East, it would be the franchise’s 13th division title, along with crowns won in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1983, 1993, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014. The Phillies also claimed wild card berths in 2022 and 2023.
MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule
Wild Card (best-of-three)
Tuesday, Sept. 30
ALWC A, Game 1
ALWC B, Game 1
NLWC A, Game 1
NLWC B, Game 1
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
ALWC A, Game 2
ALWC B, Game 2
NLWC A, Game 2
NLWC B, Game 2
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Thursday, Oct. 2
ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Division Series
(best-of-five)
Saturday, Oct. 4
ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Tuesday, Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 8
NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Friday, Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
Sunday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Wednesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 17
NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 20
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
World Series
(best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 24
Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 25
Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 27
Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 31
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Nov. 1
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes