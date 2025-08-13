Inside The Phillies

Phillies Receive Glimpse of Potential Postseason Path as MLB Releases Schedule

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a path that will take them to the playoffs and now MLB has released the schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

Matthew Postins

Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) high fives teammates after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) high fives teammates after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Thanks to their recent hot streak, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a comfortable lead over the New York Mets in the National League East race. But the fight to determine when the Phillies might start the playoffs is still on.

Major League Baseball released the initial postseason schedule on Tuesday, giving the Phillies and their fans a chance to plot out how the playoffs might go, assuming Philadelphia qualifies for the third straight season.

The Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting for the No. 2 seed and that will determine whether Philadelphia starts the playoffs two days after the regular season ends or nearly a week after it ends.

The NL wild card playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The lowest-seeded divisional winner and the three wild card teams will play in that around, with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds hosting the best-of-three series. Philadelphia is hoping to avoid participating in that series.

The rest from bypassing the wild card playoffs would be helpful. The NL division series will start on Saturday, Oct. 4. If the Phillies are one of the top two seeds, they will host the best-of-five series.

The National League Championship Series will start on Monday, Oct. 13. Whether the Phillies start the series at home or on the road will depend on seeding. Should the Phillies advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson watches the game while wearing a red hoodie and a red hat
Jul 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

About Philadelphia Phillies in Playoffs

The Phillies have won World Series titles — 1980 and 2008. Aside from the two titles, the Phillies have won six additional National League pennants in 1915, 1950, 1983, 1993, 2009 and 2022. The most recent pennant led to a World Series loss to the Houston Astros.  

If Philadelphia does hang on and win the NL East, it would be the franchise’s 13th division title, along with crowns won in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1983, 1993, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014. The Phillies also claimed wild card berths in 2022 and 2023.

MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule

Wild Card (best-of-three)

Tuesday, Sept. 30

ALWC A, Game 1

ALWC B, Game 1

NLWC A, Game 1

NLWC B, Game 1

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

ALWC A, Game 2

ALWC B, Game 2

NLWC A, Game 2

NLWC B, Game 2

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Thursday, Oct. 2

ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler throws while wearing a white jersey with red pinstripes and a red hat
Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Division Series

(best-of-five)

Saturday, Oct. 4

ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 5

ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 6

NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Tuesday, Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 8

NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Friday, Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber wears a headband while watching a game
Aug 9, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) looks on during a pitching change in the eighth inning in a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

League Championship Series

(best-of-seven)

Sunday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Wednesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran throws while wearing a gray jersey and a red hat
Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

World Series

(best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 24

Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 27

Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 31

Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

