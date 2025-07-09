Phillies Have Clear Top Need to Address Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing very well, but they are currently in a tight race with the New York Mets in the National League East.
With a tough West Coast trip starting up for the Phillies before the All-Star break, the team will be hoping to play well enough to remain atop the NL East after it is all said and done.
So far this year, Philadelphia has felt like one of the more inconsistent top teams in the league. Throughout a long campaign, there are going to be some ups and downs, but the Phillies have looked poor at times.
This season, Philadelphia has been led by one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball. The unit not only boasts star power with Zack Wheeler, but it also has a lot of depth behind him.
Despite Aaron Nola not pitching well and missing a significant amount of time due to injury, it has surprisingly not hurt the team.
Although the rotation has been fantastic, some other areas of the team have been lackluster. While the lineup ranks in the top half of the league in runs scored and OPS, this is the unit that has been the most inconsistent on the team.
However, improving the batting order might not be the most significant need for the team with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com recently wrote about the biggest need for the Phillies, and it is once again to improve their bullpen.
“If the Phillies want to not only make the postseason but also go far, they truly need a lockdown, late-inning, closer-type right-handed reliever.”
While hindsight is always 20/20, the decision to let both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez walk in free agency doesn’t appear to be a good one as of now. The addition of Jordan Romano to be the new closer hasn't quite panned out like the team would have envisioned, and Jose Alvarado being suspended for 80 games didn’t help matters either.
Due to the suspension for Alvarado, he will be ineligible to pitch in the postseason. This creates a massive need for Philadelphia in the bullpen, and they should be thinking about making a major splash.
While acquiring an elite relief pitcher at the trade deadline will be pricy, the Phillies should be mulling over their opportunity to win this year.
With some notable veteran free agents at the end of the season, this could be the best chance that Philadelphia has to win a title. In order to accomplish that, help in the bullpen will be necessary.
