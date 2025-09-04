Phillies Magic Number to Clinch NL East Falls by One After Loss to Brewers
After a day off, the Philadelphia Phillies piled up the hits but were unable to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in a 6-3 loss on Wednesday.
The Phillies (80-59) had nine hits off Milwaukee pitching, but it only led to three runs. Left fielder Weston Wilson gave Philadelphia two RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the order as he hit a home run in the seventh inning, while shortstop Trea Turner drove in the other run. Pitcher Aaron Nola (3-8) had another troublesome outing, as he gave up six hits and six runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.
But the Phillies’ quest to win the NL East got a little help from the Detroit Tigers.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
The magic number is simple. For every Phillies win the number drops by one. For every loss by the team chasing Philadelphia suffers, in this case the New York Mets, the number drops by one. When the number reaches zero, the Phillies win the division. That’s why what the Tigers did on Wednesday was so important.
The Mets were in Detroit to face the Tigers, the final game of a three-game Interleague series. New York left town with a 6-2 loss to Detroit, and that helped drop Philadelphia’s magic number from 19 to 18. It also dropped the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth to 14. That’s a combination of Phillies wins and San Francisco Giants losses. The Giants are the first team out of the wild card race.
Philadelphia is now six games ahead of New York in the division. The two teams still have four more meetings, which happen from Sept. 8-11. That will be the Mets’ final stand if it wants to have any shot at making things tough on the Phillies.
Philadelphia also has a 2.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. That comes with a bye through the wild card playoffs and home-field advantage in the divisional round.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 14
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 18
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 23
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 4, at Milwaukee; Sept. 5-7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 3)
Philadelphia Phillies: 80-59 (lead division)
New York Mets: 75-65 (6.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (22 games): Sept. 5-7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.