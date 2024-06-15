Phillies Make Exciting Roster Move, Reinstate Star Outfielder
A fan favorite is headed back to the lineup as the Philadelphia Phillies announced their latest roster moves on Saturday.
Philadelphia has reinstated Brandon Marsh from the injured list. The corresponding move will be optioning Weston Wilson back to Triple A.
Marsh has been one of the only bright spots of the outfield this season. As the team hits the trade market for potential additions to the group, his job should be safe.
He went four-for-eight at the plate during his brief rehab stint in Double A, proving quickly that he is ready to get back to the majors.
Through 52 games this year, he's slashing .265/.344/.426. He's taken a slight step back from 2023, but is still solid at the plate. He also leads all outfielders on the roster in each section.
He's very smart at the plate. He draws a lot of walks and doesn't chase that many pitches out of the zone.
Along with being reliable at the plate, the 26-year-old has been an above average defender as well. He leads all Phillies outfielders with seven defensive runs saved.
While J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner still being on the IL hurts the lineup majorly, getting Marsh back will certainly ease the pain of the injury bug that has begun hitting the locker room.
Wilson had just four at-bats between two games during this most recent stint and didn't record any other statistics.
The 29-year-old heads back to Triple A where he is currently slashing .211/.295/.685 during this campaign.