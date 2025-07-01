Phillies Marquee Matchup Against Padres Rained Out Leading to Doubleheader
The Philadelphia Phillies got their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night on the right foot.
They picked up a 4-0 victory behind another dominant outing from Zack Wheeler, who threw eight shutout innings, allowing only six hits with 10 strikeouts and zero walks.
Tanner Banks threw a clean ninth inning to close the game out.
More News: Phillies Star Prospect Andrew Painter Won't Pitch in Futures Game
Game 2 of the series was scheduled for 6:35 pm ET on Tuesday night, but the two teams will now have an unexpected off day.
As shared by Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, tonight’s game between the Phillies and Padres has been rained out.
The two teams will now play a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, with Game 1 being at 1:05 pm ET and Game 2 scheduled for first pitch at 6:15 pm ET.
More News: Phillies Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star in Trade
1:05 pm ET was the originally scheduled time for Game 3, but having two play a doubleheader won’t hurt either team too much.
The pitching matchup tonight was supposed to be former Philadelphia starting pitcher Nick Pivetta facing off against Cristopher Sanchez.
Dylan Cease was the probable starter for the visitors in Game 3 against Mick Abel for the Phillies.
More News: Phillies Activate Bryce Harper Off Injured List, DFA Buddy Kennedy
For the Phillies, Abel will take the ball in Game 1, with Sanchez toeing the rubber to start Game 2, per March.
Philadelphia is set to host the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game weekend series that begins on Friday, with an off day on Thursday.
San Diego is set to fly back across the country to begin a 10-game homestand, so their plans will have to be adjusted slightly.
More News: Two Phillies Top Prospects Selected to National League All-Star Futures Roster
But, they also had an off day scheduled for Thursday, so both squads will have some time to rest after the doubleheader before taking the field again.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.