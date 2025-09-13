Phillies NL East Magic Number Plummets Again After Incredible Week
The Philadelphia Phillies are having an incredible week and on Friday that continued as they defeated the Kansas City Royals, 8-2.
The Phillies (88-60) are positioning themselves as the first team that could clinch their division title this season. Philadelphia started the week with a magic number of 13 to win the division. That’s a combination of Phillies wins and New York Mets losses. Philadelphia hasn’t lost since then.
And, with that, the Phillies are on the verge of a second straight NL East title.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
The Phillies’ magic number was five entering Friday’s action. After Philadelphia beat Kansas City on Friday, the number dropped to four. Not far away, the New York Mets were hosting the Texas Rangers. New York was smarting after losing four straight games to the Phillies and trying to turn around their plummeting fortunes in the NL wild card race.
Well, the Mets lost again, falling to the Rangers, 8-3. Texas is one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and fighting for its own life as the Rangers are trying to catch the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners in the AL West Division.
With the Mets’ loss, the Phillies have a magic number of three going into Saturday’s game and the Philadelphia has a 12-game lead in the division. In other words, Philly is in complete control.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 3
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 14
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 13-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 12)
Philadelphia Phillies: 87-60 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-71 (11.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.