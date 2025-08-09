Phillies vs. Rangers Saturday Betting Preview - Can Philadelphia light up deGrom?
MATCHUP NOTES
The Philadelphia Phillies (66-49) took care of business on Friday night, crushing the Texas Rangers (60-57), in resounding fashion, 9-1. Phillies' designated hitter Kyle Schwarber went deep in the first inning, knocking out his 41st home run of the season.
Philadelphia scored three runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by center fielder Brandon Marsh's solo shot to give the Phillies a 2-1 advantage. Following a pair of walks, shortstop Trea Turner laced a two-run double for a commanding 4-1 lead.
The Phillies put across five runs in the top of the ninth inning, marking their third road game since the All-Star break in which they have scored at least nine runs.
Cristopher Sanchez tossed six strong innings for the Phillies, striking out six batters for his 11th victory on the season.
Texas dropped five games behind Houston for first place in the AL West after the Astros edged the Yankees in extra innings.
The two squads meet on Saturday night at Globe Life Field at 7:15 p.m. ET for the second game of this important weekend set.
PITCHER BREAKDOWN
Jesus Luzardo (10-5, 4.32 ERA) is fresh off consecutive wins over the White Sox and Orioles. Luzardo posted seven scoreless innings in a 6-3 victory at Chicago, followed by a seven-strikeout effort in a 13-3 blowout of Baltimore.
The Philadelphia southpaw has fared better on the road this season than at home. When Luzardo takes the mound at Citizens Bank Park, his ERA sits at 5.23. However, those numbers improve on the highway as Luzardo's ERA drops to 3.36, allowing 15 fewer runs in nearly four less innings of work.
Jacob deGrom (10-4, 2.80 ERA) counters for Texas, coming off his two worst starts of the season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was tagged for five runs in a pair of road losses to the Angels and Mariners, while allowing five home runs.
The Rangers are 0-4 in deGrom's last four road starts, but Texas owns a spectacular 9-2 record in his 11 home outings. deGrom's ERA in Arlington is nearly two runs lower than on the road, compiling a 1.91 ERA at Globe Life Park.
BATTER vs. PITCHER STATS
deGrom has plenty of experience facing several Phillies' batters from his days with the Mets. First baseman Bryce Harper is batting .293 (12-of-41) against deGrom, including 15 strikeouts and only two RBIs.
Turner has struck out 17 times against deGrom in 48 at-bats, while Schwarber has picked up two hits in 16 at-bats.
Current Rangers have compiled five hits in 22 at-bats against Luzardo, as right fielder Adolis Garcia has gone deep twice in five plate appearances.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
In seven of deGrom's 11 home starts, he finished Under his strikeout prop. deGrom picked up five strikeouts in his last outing at Seattle, snapping a three-start streak of 8 K's or more.
Opposing starting pitchers facing the Rangers have gone Under their strikeout prop in five of the last six games. Luzardo has recorded seven strikeouts or more in four of his past five trips to the mound. At DraftKings, Luzardo's strikeout prop for Saturday is set at 6.5 with each side listed at -115.
FIRST FIVE INNING TRENDS
The Phillies led 4-1 through five innings on Friday night. Philadelphia has led after five innings in consecutive games once since the All-Star break, while Luzardo is 9-6-8 in the first five this season.
deGrom has posted a 12-7-3 mark in the first five innings, including a 6-3-2 record at Globe Life Park. In the last 11 games, Texas has stumbled to a 2-6-3 record in the first five innings.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings opened the Rangers as a -137 home favorite, while the total is set at 7.5. Texas is 8-1 to the Over in deGrom's last nine starts, including in each of his previous four home outings.
Following Friday's embarrassing effort, the Rangers should bounce back here, especially with deGrom's strong home numbers.
Luzardo's road stats are strong compared to his home numbers, but he faces a Texas team that has lost three consecutive home games only twice this season.
BEST BET: Rangers (-137)