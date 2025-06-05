Phillies Non-Tender High-Upside Player Previously Suspended for Betting Violation
It has not been a pretty stretch for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Losers of two straight series and six out of their last seven games, all the positive momentum that seemed to have been built up during the second half of May has now seemingly evaporated, with the starting rotation having major questions and the offense looking abysmal.
Ruts happen, but it's clear something needs to change if the Phillies are going to reach their ceiling.
Following Thursday's contest, a roster move was made, albeit, something that doesn't affect the big league club a whole lot.
Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Philadelphia non-tendered Jose Rodriguez after he was reinstated by Major League Baseball following his year-long suspension for violating the league's sports betting policy.
Rodriguez, 24, was acquired last season from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.
Getting up all the way to No. 3 in the White Sox's pipeline, it was easy to see why the Phillies had their sights set on bringing him into their organization when he slashed .265/.329/.422 with four homers, 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBI across 38 games with Double-A Reading.
Unfortunately, the gambling suspension halted everything with his career.
Despite Rodriguez being eligible to play again, Philadelphia decided they wanted to move on from the young infielder, opting to free up a spot on the 40-man roster that likely will be needed this weekend considering the pitching mess the team has gotten themselves into.
What happens with Rodriguez will be interesting to see.
He has tons of talent, so someone will likely give him another chance.