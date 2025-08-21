The Phillies Use of an Outfield Rotation has been Effective
With the Philadelphia Phillies playing well and aiming at another NL East Division title, manager Rob Thomson has been shuffling his lineup lately to ensure his veterans will be fresh and healthy for the postseason. While that's typical of a team in the driver's seat down the stretch, Philly's ever-changing cast of contributors has seen a four-man rotation of sorts taking place in the outfield.
With the multi-talented Harrison Bader available to start, veteran Nick Castellanos has been getting maximum rest under Thomson's new strategy. While that may irk some players who are firmly entrenched within an organization, Castellanos says that he realizes it's what's best for the team.
"He [Thomson] told me yesterday that he wants to make sure my knee stays good," Castellanos said. "Bader is pretty frustrated right now, so he wants to get him consistent at-bats, or get him some more consistent at-bats. So he said, 'bear with me'. And I said, 'Whatever you need.'"
Bader, for his part, said that he isn't as frustrated with his play or playing time than has been perceived. Still, he relished the opportunity to get some more at-bats late in the season, stating that he's been giving maximum effort when he's in the lineup.
"I don't think my performance is frustrating," Bader stated. "I think the lack of results can be a bit challenging, but in terms of everything leading up to whatever comes for the results, I've been pleased with everything. My process has been there. My pitch selection has been there. My intent has certainly been there.
Phillies Skipper Rob Thomson is Making All the Right Moves
Thomson's strategies seem to be working. His team is now 74-53, sitting a comfortable 6 1/2 games above the New York Mets. They looked as sharp as ever this week, capping off an impressive three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with an 11-1 victory on Wednesday.
Bader got another start and had two hits in Philadelphia's win. Meanwhile, Thomson has revealed what fans and observers can expect to see Bader, Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Max Kepler sharing time.
"I think they're all everyday players, to tell you the truth," Thomson said. "It's just, you got to keep them all sharp at the same time if you can".