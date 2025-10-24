Phillies Executive Says Payroll Remains High to Sign Star Players This Winter
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering the kind of offseason which could be franchise defining down the line as they prepare to make some very difficult decisions.
Nobody knows that better than president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who is tasked with assembling a team which can get over the final hump it has been unable to clear over the last half decade. Philadelphia has been close with no cigar, and they've just suffered their second straight NLDS elimination.
With numerous stars hitting free agency and a roster that is among the oldest in baseball, Dombrowski will have to be wise about where to spend and who to bring back. Those who were worried the organization may be making big cuts to their sizable payroll though have just had that fear quashed.
Dombrowski Says Phillies Will Have Large Payroll Once Again
"John [Middleton] and I stay in close contact," Dombrowski said on his discussions with ownership about payroll flexibility during an appearance on Foul Territory. "We know it's a really big winter time for us so we've been talking about this for weeks. I've proposed something to him and he's given me approval on it, so I know where my payroll is and it’s still a very hefty payroll."
Dombrowski getting the kind of budget he wants approved by ownership is a huge development because as we have seen over the years, nobody likes to make a big splash with a superstar more than he does.
Whether or not this means Philadelphia is going to wind up with the kind of names they've been linked to remains to be seen, but it seems Dombrowski has the green light to go after the very top names on the market should he choose to do so.
Phillies Can Pursue Top Free Agents Available
This conversation for Philadelphia is understandably going to start with the free agent status of fan favorite and MVP candidate designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. While the Phillies should -- and now seemingly can -- pursue a reunion with Schwarber, there's an argument to be made for shaking things up entirely as well.
Some have linked Philadelphia to someone like hated rival slugger Pete Alonso if they want to replace Schwarber or potentially move Bryce Harper into a DH role for the tail end of his career.
The perfect fit for the Phillies though given their desperate need for change in the outfield is Chicago Cubs superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. The 28-year-old is a true difference maker on offense, defense and the basepaths and would give an outfield that has been the weakness of the team for years now the star they need.
Whether or not Philadelphia actuallly pursues someone like Tucker -- who will be the top name available this winter -- remains to be seen, but the fact that Dombrowski likely has the ability to given payroll approval is huge.
Phillies fans had better buckle their seatbelts, because it seems another dramatic offseason is coming to the City of Brotherly Love.