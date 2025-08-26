Phillies Starting Pitcher Ranger Suarez Named NL Player of the Week
Philadelphia starting pitcher Ranger Suarez capped off a near-perfect week on Sunday. He set a career high in strikeouts, whiffing 11 hitters across seven strong innings to help the Phillies take a series win over the Washington Nationals. On top of that, he was awarded the National League Player of the Week Award for his collective efforts.
In his previous start, Suarez had 10 Ks against the Seattle Mariners. For the week, the 30-year-old southpaw posted a total of 21 strikeouts and zero walks, allowing only two runs over 13 2/3 innings pitched. Those sensational stats were why he was rightfully honored.
Suarez is now 10-6 on the year, with a 3.07 ERA and 122 strikeouts. His string of dominance has helped take some of the sting off the Phillies recently losing ace Zack Wheeler for the remainder of the season.
Suarez will be a Key Contributor Down the Stretch
Suarez has been a bit of fresh air, as Philadelphia feels more pressure now than ever, despite currently being six games ahead of the New York Mets in the standings. They are in the midst of a three-game series with the boys from the Big Apple, and were crushed in the opener, 13-3.
The Phillies are now 15-8 in August, while the Mets are just 8-14. However, as the Phillies began to expand their lead to close out the season, the loss Wheeler felt like a punch to the gut. But Suarez has stepped up his game, and he's showing the kind of command he was lacking over a few starts in July. The starter insists that he's corrected those mistakes and should be good to go through the home stretch of the season.
I think I [was] just mentally blocked at that point and stopped trying to execute those pitches,” Suárez said about his mid-season struggles. “I was just throwing the ball.”
Now, he's being counted on to help his team take home another NL East Division crown. However, he won't face the Mets during this series. Suarez's next start will take place in this weekend's four-game home series with the Atlanta Braves.