Phillies Seeing Firsthand Why They Should Make Huge Trade for Red Sox All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies are sitting on top of the NL East -- albeit by a very thin margin -- and look like once again they are a contender for the National League pennant.
As the trade deadline approaches, now less than 10 days from now at the end of next week, Philadelphia finds itself at a crossroads where this moment could determine their ceiling the rest of the season.
If the wrong moves -- or a lack of moves -- occur, the Phillies will likely be doomed to the same crushing fate of the last three postseasons. On the flip side, though, the right moves could send them on a crash course to their first championship banner in over a decade and a half.
Much of the rumor mill has revolved around landing some bullpen help given the state of things there and the fact that Philadelphia will enter October as things currently stand without a closer.
Dave Dombrowski needs to land a couple of relievers; however, just as important is shaking some things up in the outfield. One name who the Phillies have been consistently connected to just so happens to be showing exactly why he's so valuable in front of the Philadelphia faithful.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been circulated in rumors for what feels like years now, and with other young options surfacing for Boston, that noise is louder than it's ever been.
It just so happens that the Phillies and Red Sox are currently meeting at Citizens Bank Park for a rare interleague series, coincidentally right before the deadline.
In the opener on Monday night, Duran slugged an impressive opposite-field home run to left field off Zach Wheeler in what was an eventual 3-2 Philadelphia victory in wild and historic fashion.
Duran has not been able to replicate his spectacular 8.7 bWAR from last year into this season, but he has still had a very solid year. Slashing .257/.323/.433 with an absurd American League leading 10 triples, nine home runs and 51 RBI.
Though he has not been quite as dominant at the plate, he is still among the best defensive outfielders and baserunners in baseball, not to mention being able to play wherever he's needed out there.
Perhaps most importantly, the 28-year-old is under team control for the next three seasons, meaning this is a move both for this year and the future rather than just a rental-type situation.
Duran would not come cheap, but if the rumors surrounding Boston's desire to trade him are actually true, the Phillies need to jump on the opportunity and start putting together a package to bring him to the City of Brotherly Love.
It could be the move which finally pushes them over the top.
