Phillies Sign Two Collegiate Sluggers as Part of Post-MLB Draft Moves
The Philadelphia Phillies made four post-draft signings on Tuesday, according to Baseball America and other sources.
The Phillies signed Dallas Baptist outfielder Nate Humphreys and Ohio State infielder Tyler Pettorini.
The Phillies also two pitchers, both right-handers — Keegan Batka of Davenport (Mich), Peyton Havard of Lamar.
Humphreys racked up the awards in his final season at DBU. He was named ABCA second team all-American, ABCA first team central all-Region, Conference USA defensive player of the year and first team all-Conference USA.
Last year he slashed a career-best .353/.457/.679 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 69 RBI. He also stole 21 bases.
He finished his four-year DBU career ranked in the top 10 in program history in more than 10 categories, including No. 2 in stolen bases (58) and stolen base attempts (68), No. 3 in walks (122), No. 6 in home runs (39) and runs (180), No. 7 in at-bats (781), No. 8 in RBI (163) and total bases (400), No. 9 in doubles (49), and No. 10 in hits (226).
Pettorini’s signing was also announced by Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, the left-handed hitter led the team in 2025 with a .324 batting average, 72 hits and was tied for the team-lead in home runs with 10. He scored 40 runs and had 15 doubles, 45 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
For his career he batted .299 with 123 runs scored, 214 hits, 38 doubles, 10 triples, 23 home runs, 139 RBIs and 33 stolen bases.
With Division II Davenport, Batka was brilliant. He went 8-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 games, all starts. He threw three complete games and two shutouts. He struck out 91 and walked 20 in 84.1 innings. He allowed batters to hit just .213 against him. He spent his first two years of college baseball at Central Michigan.
Havard was named second team all-Southland Conference after he ranked third in the SLC in ERA, sixth in opposing batting average (.220), third in strikeouts, tied for third in wins and fifth in saves.
He finished the season 7-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 62.2 innings. He also had five saves. He struck out 79 and walked 15.
