Phillies Slugger Not Putting Time Stamp on His Retirement
The news earlier this month was about Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler saying that he expected to retire in 2027 after his contract ended.
Naturally, with a team that has a mature core, the question is whether any other Phillies are contemplating retirement?
Catcher J.T. Realmuto falls into the category of mature core player. The 34-year-old has been with Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a mainstay behind the plate during each of their last three playoff runs.
So, what’s on his mind when it comes to when his career might end? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) recently reported that Realmuto isn’t in the same head space as Wheeler right now.
“The body feels as good as it’s ever felt,” he said. “It actually feels better now than it did in the second half of last year. After the (right knee) surgery (on June 12), I was still trying to get some inflammation out. But this year, the knee has felt great. Everything has felt really good.”
The surgery he’s referring to was last year. That put him on the injured list for about six weeks. His production this year has been steady. Through 66 games he’s slashed .240/.307/.354 with five home runs and 27 RBI. He’s pacing behind last year’s power numbers of 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 99 games. But the Phillies have 81 more to go.
One of the significant questions around Realmuto is whether he will be in Philadelphia beyond this season. He is a free agent after the campaign. In 2021 he signed a five-year, $115 million deal with the Phillies.
With Philadelphia he’s been a two-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger and a two-time Gold Glove selection.
His age and position must be accounted for when determining if the Phillies can commit another deal with him, especially one with multiple years. But the Phillies have a relatively bare cupboard when it comes to catching prospects.
Philadelphia has three, but the most highly touted is Eduardo Tait, who is their No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline. But he is currently at Class A and isn’t projected to be Major League ready until 2028.
Caleb Ricketts is the closest to the Majors. The No. 29 prospect is at Double-A.
Philadelphia could seek a younger catcher in free agency or commit to a year or two longer with Realmuto. It doesn’t appear is playing next year is a question for him, he told Rosenthal.
“I do want to play as long as I can,” he said. “I want to keep my body in the best shape I can. I want to continue to have fun. I’ll know when it’s time to hang ’em up.”
