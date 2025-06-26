Phillies Slugger One of the Least Clutch Players in Baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies have cemented their status as one of the best teams in baseball despite a few obstacles that have had to be overcome.
Their bullpen has been an issue throughout the season, becoming an even bigger need when closer Jose Alvarado received an 80-game suspension.
Acquiring a high-leverage arm ahead of the deadline is certainly atop the team’s to-do list, along with finding some help in the outfield.
Brandon Marsh’s remergence has been great to see, but the team could still use help in left field, where Max Kepler has been slightly underwhelming.
Someone who can handle playing in right field is worth keeping tabs on as well, because Nick Castellanos is a major negative for the team defensively.
His numbers at the plate this year are strong with a .285/.326/.443 slash line, hitting eight home runs with 21 doubles, one triple and 41 RBI as a key run producer near the middle of the team’s lineup.
An OPS+ of 109 is fourth best on the team, as he gets the job done more often than not at the plate.
However, there is one area of his offensive game that is severely lacking.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, Castellanos is one of the least clutch performers in the MLB.
His -1.46 “clutch” score is the second lowest in baseball behind only Juan Soto of the New York Mets, who has a score of -1.88.
There is a lot of volatility with the stat and it isn’t predictive. It only takes into consideration what has been done thus far. So, a turnaround could certainly occur in the second half of the season.
But, to this point of the campaign, Castellanos has not risen to the occasion when the team has needed him most, routinely falling short in high-leverage situations.
Luckily for the Phillies, he is the only player who made the Top 20, as everyone else has been able to perform up to standard in clutch situations when the time comes.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.