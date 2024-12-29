Projected 2025 Catcher Situation for Philadelphia Phillies Has Major Complications
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering the 2025 season knowing they have an interesting situation on their hands regarding the catcher position.
This is the final year that J.T. Realmuto is under contract, and with them not discussing an extension with the star just yet, they could look to use him as much as possible if they aren't considering bringing him back for what would be his age-35 season and beyond.
It's a tough predicament.
Realmuto is still the best option the Phillies have at catcher on their roster, but with his play deteriorating over the last two years following his Gold Glove and Silver Slugger-winning campaign in 2022, there are concerns about how he can perform going forward.
That's prompted Philadelphia to put together a plan that will reduce his playing time this upcoming season, hopefully saving his legs for later in the year and during the playoffs, which will allow him to perform at his best when it matters.
But for that to work, the backup is incredibly important, which is a major reason why the 2025 outlook of the catcher position for the Phillies is complicated.
Here is my prediction for how things are going to be on Opening Day.
Starter: J.T. Realmuto
Backup: Rafael Marchan
I'm predicting fan favorite and clubhouse glue guy Garrett Stubbs to begin the year in Triple-A because he still has a minor league option remaining and Marchan does not.
At one point, Marchan was a top prospect in the pipeline and looked like he was going to be the catcher of the future in Philadelphia, but following their acquisition of Realmuto and the injuries that Marchan kept suffering, that plan was put on the back burner.
But, after he looked more than serviceable during his 17 games last year where he went 15-for-51 with three homers, seven extra-base hits and six RBI, that could propell him to a larger role in 2025 because Stubbs has regressed at the plate.
While it might feel a bit different in the clubhouse without the personality of Stubbs, the Phillies need to find the best suitable backup for Realmuto so they can actually give him time off without a major drop off in production taking place.
Marchan seems to be that guy right now.
If he gets hurt again or struggles and they want to give Stubbs a chance, that likely would end Marchan's time with Philadelphia since they would have to designate him for assignment which would open him up to waiver claims by other teams.
The Phillies have also added two more catchers to the mix by acquiring Paul McIntosh in the package that netted them Jesus Luzardo, and then signing Payton Henry to a minor league deal.
There are multiple options now, so it's clear that catcher is going to look and operate in a different fashion next season, especially if Marchan is the backup on Opening Day like I project.