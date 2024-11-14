Rival Evaluator Thinks Phillies Will Make Huge Move Superstar for Third Baseman
The Philadelphia Phillies will urgently try to upgrade their lineup this offseason after a third consecutive postseason failure in which the bats were a huge reason why they flamed out.
In fairness, nobody expected a championship during the previous two seasons when the Phillies made deep runs both to the World Series and a return to the NLCS, but after their best regular season since 2011, the team flopped in a four game domination at the hands of the New York Mets in the NLDS this past October.
Headlines were made this week when it was reported that Philadelphia was potentially looking to move on from third baseman Alec Bohm via trade this winter, which would leave the team with a hole at the position.
What if they could potentially send Bohm out of town and subsequently bring in one of the best in the game who just so happens to be one of the top available free agents in Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman?
While it may seem far-fetched at first, ESPN's Buster Olney put out some intel on his X account which made it seem like Bregman to the Phillies could potentially become a reality.
"The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman," Olney posted. "His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue."
If Philadelphia doesn't truly throw their hat in the ring in pursuit of Juan Soto - which it doesn't seem like they will - signing Bregman could be the splash of the offseason.
It should be considered that the 31-year-old will likely be seeking a long-term deal for significantly more money than the five-year, $100 million contract he just finished with the Astros, but Bregman is one of the best in the game and is coming off his first-ever Gold Glove season.
Perhaps even more valuable than his ability in the field and at the plate is the winning mentality the two-time World Series champion brings to a team still searching for ways to get over the hump.
For now, it still seems like a little bit of a long shot, but if the Phillies really are looking to trade Bohm, there's absolutely no reason why they shouldn't be heavily involved in the pursuit of Bregman.