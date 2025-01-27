Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target Gets Dealt to National League Contender
The Philadelphia Phillies were at the center of multiple rumors this offseason.
Whether it was the possibility of landing Juan Soto, trading their All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm, pulling off a blockbuster for one of the young aces around the league, or revamping their roster in other ways, it was expected this front office would be busy.
That didn't happen.
Their notable move this winter was acquiring Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins to solidify their rotation, something that could give them the best one through five group in Major League Baseball.
But outside of that, this roster will largely look the same.
In the earlier stages of the offseason, the Phillies were seen as a possible trade suitor for Ryan Pressly, the championship-winning closer of the Houston Astros who was moved into a setup role when they signed Josh Hader last winter.
Nothing materialized on that front, but the right-hander was just moved to a National League team.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs put together a deal that will bring Pressly to their organization. Full details have not been released at the time of writing, but pending a physical, he'll be with a new team for the upcoming campaign.
It's a move that strengthens another NL foe that is looking to become contenders.
After missing the playoffs every year since 2020, the Cubs are attempting to solidify their place atop the NL Central following some other aggressive additions they made.
This isn't massive news for Philadelphia since they seemingly bowed out of the discussions a while ago and turned their attention to Luzardo and boosting the bullpen by adding Jordan Romano and Joe Ross.
But with him joining another National League team, that creates more competition in an already loaded landscape the Phillies will have to navigate.