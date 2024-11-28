Things Philadelphia Phillies Fans Should Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason looking to improve their team after another playoff appearance ended too soon.
It was a disappointing finish to what was a promising performance for the Phillies throughout the year since they looked like a true contender to win the World Series before they were eliminated by the New York Mets after winning just one game in the NLDS.
That early exit will likely result in some major changes for the Philadelphia this winter.
While part of their veteran core will remain intact, All-Star Alec Bohm has been mentioned as a player who could be on the move for someone like Garrett Crochet.
A potential move like that would also then allow Philadelphia to pursue a player like Alex Bregman or Willy Adames to replace him.
Even though it was a bitter ending to the season, there is still a lot to like about the state of the franchise overall.
With Thanksgiving here, here are a few things that Phillies fans should be thankful for.
Recent Success
Winning a championship is no easy task, and making the playoffs for three straight years in any sport isn’t either.
While Philadelphia hasn’t been able to win a World Series with their current core of talent, they have made the postseason three times in a row and reached the Fall Classic once during that span.
It wasn’t too long ago the Phillies missed the playoffs for 10 straight years, and even though expectations are high, making the playoffs and winning a lot of games should be celebrated as well.
Multiple Superstars
One of the reasons why Philadelphia has had a lot of success the past few seasons is because of their ability to acquire multiple superstars.
Bringing in star players is not an easy thing to do, so the Phillies should be thankful they have multiple superstars in both their lineup and pitching staff.
In the lineup, Bryce Harper has been excellent since signing a long-term deal with Philadelphia. After coming over from the Washington Nationals in free agency, the 32-year-old has won an MVP, been named an All-Star multiple times, and has been collecting Silver Slugger awards.
While Zack Wheeler hasn’t been able to bring home the same type of hardware as Harper, he has been almost equally good as the leader of the starting rotation. He just recently came in second place for the National League Cy Young Award, as he is still one of the best in the game.
Commitment to Winning
After missing the playoffs for 10 straight years, the Phillies have shown a recent commitment to putting a great product on the field to sustain winning in Philadelphia.
The ownership's willingness to spend freely has helped bring in top-tier talent.
Every offseason, the Phillies are linked to top free agents, and that is a great sign from this organization to their fan base that they want to win.