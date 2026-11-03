3 Outfielders Phillies Can Pursue Who Didn’t Receive Qualifying Offer

It is no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies need to find some help for their outfield this offseason.

In 2026, their outfielders collectively had an underwhelming season. After an All-Star first half, Brandon Marsh was the least productive hitter in baseball in the second half. Justin Crawford showed flashes during his rookie season, but not enough to be considered an everyday player yet.

Bryce Harper isn’t playing right field in 2027, opening a corner outfield spot. The Phillies need at least one, if not two, outfielders this offseason. Fans would love Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki, but they were extended qualifying offers, which complicates things for Philadelphia.

Draft compensation and $1 million international pool money would have to be surrendered. If the franchise determines that isn’t feasible, they could pivot to some of these outfielders who didn’t receive qualifying offers.

Ian Happ

Sep 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) runs toward third base against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be hard to envision Ian Happ not patrolling left field in Wrigley Field, but that could be the case in 2027 and beyond. A free agent, he should have a relatively strong market despite a drop in batting average and a spike in strikeouts in 2026.

His body of work and track record speak for themselves. He would provide the Phillies with a source of power, hitting at least 17 home runs in six straight seasons, five of which he hit at least 21. Happ has a .341 career on-base percentage, which would be a massive boost for Philadelphia.

Arguably the most important thing is his defense. A four-time Gold Glove Award winner, he would provide a major boost in the field. The Phillies were abysmal defensively in 2026, and that has to change moving forward.

With six consecutive seasons of 148+ games played, Happ is a reliable option for an outfield short on such players.

Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward is someone that Philadelphia fans are familiar with because he has been linked to the team previously as a trade target. Now a free agent, he should be on their radar again.

He completely changed his approach at the plate in 2026 compared to previously in his career, with a .383 on-base percentage with the Baltimore Orioles before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners, where his numbers plummeted. Alas, it came at the expense of his power production, hitting only seven home runs after launching a career-high 36 the previous year.

Either version of Ward, the on-base one or the slugging one, would help the Phillies. Can he find a blend of both to offer the most value? He would be their target on a one-year stopgap in a similar vein to Max Kepler and Adolis Garcia the last two offseasons.

Tyrone Taylor

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Tyrone Taylor (55) hits a single in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The market for Tyrone Taylor is going to be a fascinating one. Will any team be willing to offer him a full-time job, not just as a platoon player?

He enters the market on a high note after an incredible stretch with the Chicago Cubs following the trade deadline. Taylor had a .351/.390/.500 slash line in 82 plate apperances with one home run, eight doubles, 10 RBI and three stolen bases after hitting 10 home runs with the New York Mets before the trade.

Capable of playing all three outfield spots, Taylor is strongest in left field and more than capable in center field. That versatility would be key for Philadelphia, giving them someone to pair with Crawford and Marsh along with Derek Hill.

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